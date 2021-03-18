‘Concerned clergy’ protest proposed Salvation Army development in West Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Savannah’s city manager investigates a potential conflict of interest, the vote to allow the Salvation Army to move forward with building transitional housing on the westside is hitting another roadblock: another postponement.

A group of clergymen and women, a city alderwoman and West Savannah residents marched Thursday near the proposed site on Augusta Avenue to voice their frustration with the project.

“The placement of the proposed development is all wrong for this community and I believe we can come to a happy resolve, if we just find a more appropriate location for the shelter,” said District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier.

Lanier says a site near Dooley Avenue is a better spot. She argues it is farther away from schools and, more specifically, Otis Brock Elementary School. And she says it is closer to an employment hub and public transportation.

According to zoning records from the City of Savannah, the site is already owned by the city and is zoned for industrial use.

To proceed with the project on Augusta Avenue, zoning approval is required for the site, though the Department of Housing and Urban Development already approved its sale from the Housing Authority several years ago.

Major Paul Egan says the Salvation Army has already surveyed the area near Dooley Avenue and has determined that its location on a flood plain would cost too much to develop. There is also a risk that acreage would be lost for water management.

Egan disputes claims from the group that “sex offenders make up the Salvation Army clientele.” He says visitors are fully vetted by law enforcement. And because of that, even children who attend Otis Brock Elementary have stayed at the shelter.

“We know our needs, and that’s for affordable housing or some type of job generator, be it revenue for this community,” said Lanier.

A conceptual master plan — dubbed the Weeping Time Village — has been created to highlight additional uses for the parcel of land on Augusta Avenue. It features mixed-use buildings, a restaurant, and an event space.

Lanier says the plan has been introduced to the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

She says a man created the plan and listed Ivory Bay — an organization registered in Lanier’s name — as a potential partner.

“The CEO of Ivory Bay, the board members did not get an opportunity to see that conceptual plan,” said Lanier. “They did not submit that conceptual plan and therefore they were unaware of the conceptual plan representing Ivory Bay…so there is no formal application any time of permitting for development from Ivory Bay.”

News 3 reached out to the city manager’s office last week for further comment, and they say “it would not be appropriate for staff to discuss anything further at this time.”

Last week, Egan sent News 3 this statement: “I appreciate that the city wants to make sure that what the council is doing is above reproach, especially in light of how denying the Salvation Army the ability to serve this community could benefit a developer with possible ties to a council member.”

If anything, Lanier says residents should decide what happens to the site on Augusta Avenue. She says it’s mainly because it is part of the site of the Weeping Time property, the largest slave auction in Georgia history.