Company to give away free gas at Hilton Head gas station -BUT for only 23 minutes

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Thursday P23 Labs, a diagnostics lab specializing in preventative diagnostic testing of infectious disease, announced plans for a free gas giveaway Thursday afternoon on Hilton Head.

According to P23 Labs, the event takes place this afternoon at the Exxon located at 651 William Hilton Parkway.

Drivers hoping to receive the gratis gasoline will need to have good timing. The giveaway will only last 23 minutes.

The giveaway starts at 1:00 p.m. and ends at 1:23 p.m.

The Savannah based company hopes the giveaway will give the community a little relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the month of December, P23 plans to give back more to the community, as part of their 23 Days Of Giving.