HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The company operating Hilton Head Regional Healthcare was hit by a cybersecurity incident last week, Tenet Healthcare announced Tuesday.

Officials confirmed “a subset of acute care operations” were temporarily disrupted, though they said the company’s hospitals remained operational under back-up processes.

It’s not yet clear how Hilton Head Regional was impacted or if patient, employee or other data was compromised. WSAV is awaiting a response from the health system.

“Efforts to restore impacted information technology operations continue to make important progress,” a release from the Tenet Healthcare Corporation read.

“At this time, critical applications have largely been restored and the subset of impacted facilities has begun to resume normal operations,” officials added.

Tenet Healthcare said it’s investigation into the incident is ongoing. Meanwhile, officials said the company is taking additional measures to protect data in response to the incident.

“Tenet is grateful to its physicians, nurses and staff for their dedication to safely care for patients as the company works to resolve this matter,” the corporation stated.

Hilton Head Regional is comprised of Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Hospital, the Bluffton Medical Campus, the Bluffton Okatie Outpatient Center and the Tidewatch Emergency Department.

Last year, one of Savannah’s largest hospital systems experienced a ransomware attack. The incident downed St. Joseph’s/Candler computers, forcing workers to keep track of records on pen and paper.

Cyber experts have said hospitals can be easy targets with so many employees and given the nature of dealing with emergency medical care.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.