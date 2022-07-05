SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It is clear that not everyone needs to go into an office to be productive in their jobs. Some have realized that they thrive in a remote working environment, while others enjoy working in the office. A hybrid work schedule offers the best of both worlds because it provides flexibility.

Hybrid work is a flexible work model that supports a blend of in-office, remote, and on-the-go workers. It offers employees the autonomy to choose to work wherever and however they are most productive.

Even better, hybrid work is no longer a rare perk reserved only for certain businesses in select industries. In fact, the employers on this list have adopted the hybrid approach and are all hiring right now.

St. Joseph’s/Candler

A faith-based, not-for-profit health system, St. Joseph’s/Candler features two of Georgia’s oldest hospitals: St. Joseph’s Hospital and Candler Hospital. St. Joseph’s/Candler has comprehensive services and state-of-the-art medical technologies in the region. They offer hybrid service opportunities such as coordinator, credentialing. For more information, click here.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation produces the world’s most advanced business aircrafts, with innovations from nose to tail and wingtip to wingtip, all while offering unmatched global product support and service. They are looking for talented, motivated individuals who are ready to do innovative work and offer multiple hybrid eligible employment opportunities. For more information, click here.

Goodwill Southeast Georgia

This social enterprise’s business funds its mission to help people get the support, education and work experience necessary to achieve their career goals. Working for Goodwill could be an investment not only in oneself but also in the community. They offer positions in retail, manufacturing, logistics, business services, administration, and staffing services where you can develop the skills and experience to advance your career. For more information, click here.

Bankers Life

You can achieve personal satisfaction and financial success while helping retirees protect their future. Bankers Life offers challenging and rewarding insurance agent, sales management, financial representative and corporate career opportunities. They offer training programs and reward achievements with competitive commissions, bonuses, a first-year performance based program that can provide up to $12,000 in additional commission and other incentives. For more information, click here.

Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fibers mission is to meet the demand for connectivity in rural markets by offering a diverse choice of fiber internet, voice and ethernet solutions with a next-generation network. They have numerous job openings in Savannah for both remote and hybrid positions. Openings range from sales to engineering. For more information, click here.

Spreetail

Founded in 2006, Spreetail is an ecommerce company that offers a shopping experience with home, garden and backyard products. They also build technology, manage warehouses, market products and create community-driven programs that make a real-world impact. Spreetail has offices and fulfillment centers in 8 cities and 6 states and are home to over 700 employees. They’re always on the lookout for talented new team members to help add new brands and channels. For more information, click here.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

A shipping company that transports and handle cars, tractors, trains, windmills, or even whole factories for some notable companies around the world. To keep the cargo safely and efficiently moving, Wallenius and Wilhelmsen is powered by 8,200 people, working as truck-drivers, at ports, at 121 processing centers, and offices in 29 countries. They also have over 130 vessels sailing on every ocean with some of the lowest emission levels in the roll-on/ roll-off segment. For more information, click here.