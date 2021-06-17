Community workshops teach kids how to channel emotions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In a 2020 survey, Georgia ranked 38th in the nation for child well being. Several Savannah organizations are stepping up to teach kids how to deal with trauma and negative emotions.

“Sometimes all the kid needs is to know that their emotion isn’t wrong that the emotion is ok to feel that at that time,” John Brennan the Co-Director for the Front Porch A.C.T.S. program explained.

How you feel, what others are feeling, and how you channel your emotions impact childhood development and expression.

Community partners, Front Porch Improv, the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council, Savannah Chatham County Public School System, Gateway Community Service Board, and other volunteers are working together to create workshops to teach kids cognitive flexibility, self-expression, conflict resolution, creative problem solving, and enhanced personal agency.

Click HERE to learn more about the program and how you can join one of their workshops.