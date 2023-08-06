SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) -Mega warehouses are popping up all over the region to support the Hyundai Plant and the Port of Savannah, causing the people who live in the Buckhalter Road area to say they feel ‘boxed in’.

“Better be lucky it’s not happening at the landings, they’re lucky it’s not happening in Wilmington Island,” Valerie Bumgardner, a ‘Don’t Box Us In’ member said. “It’s happening on Buckhalter [Road], which a lot of people in the city haven’t even heard of.”

People who live around Buckhalter Road are still fighting to keep their neighborhood as it is now, but it may be too late as construction ramps up.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission Director, Melanie Wilson, tells News 3 even though this area may have been residential in the past, things are changing.

“It’s nice that people have these experiences on land but if you don’t own it, it’s just a nice experience that you have at the time that the property is not being used,” Wilson said with a shrug.

Residents say they are concerned about the noise, traffic and dust debris that comes with that change.

We spoke to a group that calls itself ‘Don’t Box Us In’. They tried to block a construction project at a site near their homes. They tell us they are not done fighting for their quiet, rural neighborhood.

“I mean you’re forced out of your home, so you can either sell to them or you can stay but nobody wants to stay,” Bumgardner said. “Because it’s miserable. You can look outside of their window and see an excavator right outside their bedroom window.”

The MPC has recommended a 350 feet buffer to separate the industrial site from the neighborhood. However, the Buckhalter Road community continues to push back.

When voicing these concerns, all members of this group hope that showing up and showing solidarity will make an impact on decisions that may impact their future.

“I’m hoping by us standing up and making our voices be heard, that they’re going to listen and pay more attention to the fact that again this can happen to anyone,” Bumgardner continued.