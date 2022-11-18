HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island is usually popular with tourists year-round, but on Thanksgiving people come from all over the area and the nation for one reason, turkey.

The bird was served up with fun and fellowship at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s.

Gloria and Allen LaCoe and some of their friends started the meal as a way to bring folks together on the holiday who might be lonely.

Twenty-three years later, more than 1,600 people come to the Island on the holiday for a feast, and so much more.

The tables are set up family-style. You may be sitting next to a friend or family member, or a stranger who will then be passing you ham, turkey and all the trimmings.

It has become an event that people from across the state will put on their calendars every year not just for the good food, but for the people.

“This is such a great a great area for the community,” says Gloria LaCoe. “It’s a sense of community the island itself. We do reach beyond the Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort and people come from Savannah. It is a day where we can really give thanks for being here.”

Hudson’s staff takes days to cook up the dozens of turkeys, ham and side dishes and then a team of 350 volunteers serves up the meal to all comers.

The food is free, but the event does benefit three local charities, Bluffton Self Help, Deep Well and Second Helpings. So donations are happily accepted.

This year’s dinner runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hudson’s Seafood on Hudson Road on Hilton Head, and everyone is invited

For more information visit the Community Thanksgiving of Hilton Head Island’s website.