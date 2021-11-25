Community service to honor the life of Matthew Southall Brown, family says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of Reverend Matthew Southall Brown, Sr, Pastor Emeritus of St. John Baptist Church announced a community Celebration of Life services has been set to honor the life of the longtime Savannah religious leader.

Brown, who spent 35 years at the helm of Savannah’s St. John Baptist Church, passed away last week due to natural causes.

The family says the community service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the Savannah Civic Center in the Johnny Mercer Theater.

The family previously told WSAV the service will be live-streamed for those who may not be able to attend.

A private service for the family will be held on the following Saturday.

The family released the following statement: