BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A community is rallying around a Beaufort High School athlete injured in a freak accident.

A long hard road ahead. That is what awaits 17-year-old Anderson Jones. This after he fell off a roof and suffered major injuries, including a broken part of his spine. Jones is hospitalized in Charleston with family and friends hoping for his future.

Jones was a multi-sport athlete at Beaufort High who played soccer and basketball and was going to play football this year.

Now the people closest to him just hope he can live a normal life and possibly walk again.

So far the community has rallied around a boy who even had a “fan club” on LowcoSports for his hard work on the court.

Raising almost $50,000 for treatment and the changes that will have to come for his family and home.

“Just knowing him and knowing the family it hurts all the more,” said Ty Reichel, a family friend. “Just knowing someone and realizing how their lives are going to be effected we are a family here in beaufort.”

“This outpouring from this town and this community. Kids that have played on the soccer team with him,” Reichel continued. “We have had people from Kentucky that have reached out and say we used to play with him in little league or whatever. You have donations from $5 to thousands of dollars.”

Anderson remains at MUSC right now and ty says friends have been visiting him almost non-stop since the accident. They also plan a send off when he is able to leave the hospital for rehab.

Already a lumber and construction crews plan to work on making the Jones’ home handicapped accessible. And a GoFundMe for the young man has already raised nearly $50,000 in just a few days.

More will be need for rehab and the home alterations.