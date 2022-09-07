BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The community is coming together to help the family of a Beaufort County boy who died in a tragic accident last week.

Mason, Henley, 3, was found dead in a pond behind the Shadow Moss community after he was reported missing Wednesday. The family had recently moved to the area.

A GoFundMe was created to cover Mason’s funeral and expenses.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) originally announced Mason Henley, 3, went missing on Cedar Creek Circle around 7 p.m.

Port Royal police arrived at Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community for a report of a missing child who had wandered away from his home approximately 40 minutes prior.

Officers began searching the area around the house with the assistance of Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department personnel Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit helicopter, K-9 Team, and Dive Team.

Nearby doorbell camera footage captured the child chasing ducks in the area near his house. The child was later located deceased by the Dive Team approximately 15 – 20 feet from the shoreline of a pond behind his residence.

“It really is a challenge for parents,” said Burton Fire Captain Daniel Byrne. “Over 70% of the children who drowned weren’t even expected to be around the water source.”

Captain Daniel Byrne is the safety expert for Burton Fire. He said the numbers and dangers are staggering. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 4 – a statistic that hasn’t changed in two decades.