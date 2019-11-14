Community raises over $70,000 for beloved Lowcountry fisherman after hunting accident

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Neighbors are coming together to help a Lowcountry fisherman who is fighting for his life.

Michael Perry, known as “Papa Bear”, is in a Tennessee hospital undergoing surgeries after a recent hunting accident. Perry is an independent contractor, and dedicates his time to taking thousands of tourists and locals out on fishing excursions.

Neighbors say Perry is loved by all. This was proven to be true when his community created a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover his medical bills. In just 24 hours, the page raised over $70,000.

“You can’t find anybody that has anything bad to say about him,” Scott Richardson, a friend of Perry, said. “He’s a friend to everybody, he’s all smiles. He always sees to best in everybody and the community’s response is just a reflection of the effect he’s had on everybody else.”

Perry will spend the next several months in recovery.

There is a charity event planned in mid-December for Perry. If you’d like to donate to help Perry’s family with medical bills, CLICK HERE.

WSAV’s Andrew Davis has the full story tonight on News 3.