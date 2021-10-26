Community raises funds for 2 Effingham Co. children who lost both parents weeks apart

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The community is coming together to help support two Springfield children who lost both of their parents just weeks apart.

Crystal Beasley died from COVID-19 on Sept. 17. One month later, her husband, David, was killed in a car crash on his way to work.

Officials with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday on Highway 21 outside of Rincon and involved a log truck. Both southbound lanes were closed as a result.

Family members are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

“They were always there for everyone, they cared for everyone, they were pro-everyone,” said Stanley Haddad, David’s brother. “They really took their time in understanding how to communicate with people.”

The couple leaves behind two teenaged children.

“It feels like they’re not gone,” said 19-year-old Makayla Beasley. “It’s hard to put together like they’re not coming home. It’s weird to think about. I guess I’m not fully over it. It feels like they’re not really gone.”

Family members have organized a GoFundMe to help support the Beasley children.

“This happening in such a short period of time has really been a strain on all the family emotionally, physically, and financially,” the page reads. “The family is doing everything possible to help Makayla and Ethan through these unexpected tragedies.”

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has surpassed its $5,000 goal just two days after it went online.

“It has been tragic for our family,” Stanley said. “Detrimental for the kids. But we are, they are not alone. We’re here and we obviously have the entire community, people we do or don’t know.”

“It’s really surprising, just how many people are supporting the thing,” Makayla said. “It’s a lot. I appreciate it.”

The pain is still fresh for this tight-knit family. But they said the community’s support means the world to them.

“We both have to be the strong ones right now for everyone,” Stanley said. “It’s just a lot. There’s probably very little thinking about the situation. I think it’s just trying to get through and live day for day right now.”