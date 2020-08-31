Community members remember Chadwick Boseman as inspiration to kids at Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played icons on-screen, is now being remembered as a hero himself.

His film “The Black Panther” impacted millions of young people including kids from the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club.

“It was the first time, I think for the world honestly, to see a franchise lead by an African American male that didn’t particularly fall in line with the stereotypes that most media has represented for leading male actors,” said Christian Noble, an actor.

In 2018, Noble joined the ‘Black Panther Challenge’ in Savannah, raising nearly $6,000 to take children from the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club to the movie. The field trip encompassed a private screening at AMC Classic Savannah 10, transportation, popcorn, candy, and drinks. All remaining proceeds went toward the organization’s programs.

The former Development Director, Danielle Paul, also helped to arrange a cosplay group to come in on superhero day and surprise the kids.

Courtesy: Corey Brooks

Courtesy: Corey Brooks

Courtesy: Corey Brooks

Courtesy: Corey Brooks

Courtesy: Corey Brooks

Courtesy: Corey Brooks

Courtesy: Corey Brooks

Courtesy: Corey Brooks

Danielle Paul told News 3 that the kids idolized Boseman, whose fictional world of ‘Wakanda’ inspired a real-life celebration of culture. She said, it also changed how they played with each other, playing make-believe superheroes.

“A lot of those kids they deal with a lot of different barriers and for them to be able to have that experience that took them out of the realities they have to deal with day to day, it really meant a lot to just be a part of that moment for them,” said Noble.

Chadwick Boseman died on Friday from colon cancer. He was 43 years old.