Community members hold vigil for Commissioner James Holmes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beloved Chatham County Commissioner and mentor James Holmes will be laid to rest Saturday. He passed away from COVID-19 on Monday. Family and friends gathered for several events Friday to pay their final respects.

People who knew and loved Commissioner James Holmes gathered to celebrate his life. News 3 spoke with some people who say he was more than just a politician but he was someone who gave 100 percent to the community.

There was an assembly of people at Mother Matilda Beasley Park to share memories and tributes about the community giant. He was a mentor and a coach for thousands of kids at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. The Boys & Girls Club hosted the vigil Friday night with speakers who knew coach closely. Some of his former athletes say he was blunt but it always came from a good place.

“He was a good role model to me and he got me to keep being positive in life and stay focused on what you have a dream of and to stay productive with what you have to do,” One of Coach Holmes’ former athletes at the Boys & Girls Club, Timothy Bush said.

Coach Holmes will be laid to rest at a private graveside service. The service will be streamed on the Adams Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.