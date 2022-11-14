GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Dozens of Garden City residents are displaced after an apartment tore through an apartment complex last week. Now, community members are banding together to help their neighbors who lost everything.

At least 60 residents, including children, are displaced, according to Garden City Fire Rescue. It took more than 20 firefighters from four different departments to control the flames at Azure Cove Apartments.

“At first it’s just a lot of smoke and you’re like ‘oh, we’ll make it,'” resident Clareese Batie said. “But then when everything just bursts into flames it’s like oh my god this is real. My life. For me, 30 years of my life.”

Clareese and her daughter, Zoe, are one of those families. They said everything still feels unreal, but they’re grateful nobody was hurt.

“My daughter, she had just left,” Clareese said. “And she literally was going to pick up her dog so we literally just … Had she sat there, had we continued with our normal routine, anything could’ve happened.”

The Batie’s also said they’re appreciative of the work of local organizations collecting donations for those who lost everything.

“I got the news and went out to the property and seeing some of them there in the rain at that time with only the clothes off their backs it’s just really disheartening,” said Donna Williams, president of Garden City Community Group Inc.

Organizers are collecting items at Jesus First Community Church on Highway 80. They’re looking for:

Undergarments

Hygiene products

Clothes and jackets

Food

Blankets and pillows

School supplies

Toys and activities

Pet food

Gift cards

“It’s extremely important to look out for one another and band together because today it’s their turn,” Williams said. “But you never know, tomorrow it may be yours. Wouldn’t you want someone to come and support you?”

Organizers said they plan to collect items into December. Meanwhile, Garden City and Savannah Fire Departments are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.