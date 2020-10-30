Community input needed for Forsyth Park Master Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in nearly 180 years, Forsyth Park will have a master plan to create a vision for the park’s future.

The Trustees’ Garden Club is fully funding the plan as a gift to the city. Since the 1800’s Forsyth Park has been a staple in the city of Savannah. Now it’s time for some much-needed upgrades.

“It had become apparent to those that frequent the park that perhaps improvements could be made to it with regard to maintenance and wear and tear. We have some drainage issues in the park and we have some turf areas that are overused,” Trustees’ Garden Club co-chair, Meb Ryan told News 3.

The Trustees’ Garden Club decided they wanted to leave a legacy gift to the Hostess City. The master plan will cost $600,000 to create at no cost to the city’s taxpayers. They’re asking you to share your ideas on what you want to see upgraded by participating in a survey.

“Ultimately what it will do is take all of the existing conditions, take all of the community feedback, and then give back to us a plan that will outline the goals the community has. The plan will provide recommendations for capital improvements, maintenance, and all sorts of other things,” Ryan said.

The goal is to preserve what everyone loves about Forsyth Park but bring it into the next century.

“What I think is obvious to everyone that loves Forsyth Park is that we love it dearly and we love the trees and we love green spaces so I wouldn’t see much of that changing,” Ryan said.

The recommendations so far have been for rubberized running trails and off-leashed dog areas. With any change to the park though Ryan says Forsyth Park will always remain the same.

“We have had a couple of comments from people who have said just leave it as it is, it’s perfect, and we agree that the park is pretty perfect the way it is,” Ryan said.

More than 500 surveys have been received so far. The hope is to have a plan put together by the fall of next year. You can submit a survey here.