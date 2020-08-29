Community holds surprise drive-thru parade for retiring Chatham Co. judge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The community came together for a celebration for a longtime Chatham County juvenile court judge who is hanging up his robe after working for more than two decades.

A surprise drive-thru parade was held Friday for Judge LeRoy Burke III outside the Chatham County Juvenile Court Building. He is retiring after working 11 years in recorder’s court and 16 years in juvenile court. Burke has spent 27 total years on the bench in Savannah.

Judge Burke started his career as a juvenile parole officer in Fulton County. He said he’s thankful for the special honor.

”When I walked out and saw all of it I said man I can’t move the rest of my stuff out of my office because all these people standing out here in my way. It dawned on me that that there was Raider stuff and retirement stuff and it blew me away. They tricked me and held this for me and I’ll never forget it,” Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge, LeRoy Burke III said.

The juvenile court sponsored the surprise event. Burke’s last day in the office will be August 31.