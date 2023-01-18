SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local animal rescue has received the keys to a new $400,000 location thanks to support from the community.

The old Animal Resort & Spa on Ogeechee Road is now the new home of Renegade Paws Rescue.

“This got started about four months ago when we stumbled upon this deal that we saw, and Renegade had been looking for a building for maybe close to a year,” said Patrick Wilver, a real estate agent and volunteer for Renegade.

“We had a couple that we looked at, just weren’t quite the right fit,” he said. “And this one came along we knew that it was the right fit.”

Wilver says the expansion wouldn’t have been possible without the support they received.

“This was really such a team effort that put this together,” he said.

The first step was raising roughly $400,000, much of which came from small donors.

“So, all the different volunteers in the organization were calling, texting their friends, a lot of that,” he said. “We had a couple larger donors come in and we’re so appreciative of that.”

Renegade will offer boarding services for animals as they continue their efforts to get cats and dogs off the streets.

Jennifer Miller, who has been a volunteer from the start, says she’s excited for what’s to come next from the additional space.

“We want to provide not only rescue and intake, and foster support, but we want to have a food bank, we want to be able to provide low cost to no cost veterinary services as needed,” Miller said, adding that administrative space was needed, too.

“Renegade is only growing and we are so excited to help more animals,” she said.

Learn more about the nonprofit at renegadepawsrescue.org.