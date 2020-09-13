Community grapples with loss from Ferguson Ave. fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community members are still reeling from a devastating structure fire that happened on Ferguson Avenue early last week. There were no injuries, but the damage from the fire was severe.

The Bethel House of Worship was a place where people gathered multiple times a week for nearly a decade. On September 9th, community members watched as the church and other businesses were engulfed in flames.

“Wanted to cry, Pastor Kenia was crying, my daughter was crying. It almost feels like you don’t have strength to do anyting but at the same time we understand that the Lord is in control,” Sr. Pastor Christian Rosa said.

The Rosa family said life was just starting to get back to normal for the businesses along Ferguson Ave. that had been shutdown due to the pandemic for weeks.

The Bethel House of Worhip was destroyed by the flames, but the congregation members said they felt their materials could be replaced, when compared to other businesses whose livelihoods burned to the ground.

“We know already we were impacted by the pandemic when the stores were closed for a while. Most of the stores were reopening back up, and now this happens,” Rosa interpreted as his wife Pastor Kenia explained.

Several local businesses were destroyed by the fire. Church members said they had recently spent hours gathering donations to send to Guatemala; all being stored at the church.

“Notebooks, pencils, we had kids clothes, we had shoes. It’s just so much stuff that I think that was the biggest loss because right now we know that the walls are not going to be raised again for awhile due to construction,” Sr. Pastor Rosa described.

The church leader said they are only seeking help for their basic needs but pleaded with the community to support every person who is now facing the financial impact from both the fire and the pandemic.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Click HERE to donate to the church’s GoFundMe page. If you would like to make a physical donation you can call Sr. Pastor Christian Rosa at (912) 604-2459 or Pastor Kenia Rosa at (912) 210-0874.