Community Foundation awards more than $700,000 in scholarships to local students

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry is helping dozens of fo students get to and pay for college.

This year 151 students received $769,765 through 196 scholarship awards. Scholarship recipients will be attending more than 71 different colleges and universities, spanning the continental United States, from California to the East Coast.

Since 1994, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has awarded more than $8.5 million in scholarships.

“This is always an exciting time of year for us,” said Scott Wierman, president, and CEO of the Community Foundation. “We are extremely proud of these students and what they’ve accomplished, but also appreciative of the generous donors who’ve chosen to support education and invest in these deserving young people as they accomplish their educational and career goals.”

Each scholarship has its own unique criteria and donors who establish the scholarship funds determine what those are. Some scholarships are one-time; others can follow the student through their undergraduate and graduate degrees. For more information about each scholarship and how you can make a donation, visit cf-lowcountry.org.

Scholarships and award recipients are:

Alexandria Patterson Scholarship

· Montaijah Colleton TBD

· Moses Grant TBD

· Trinity Heyward Clemson University

· Fatimah Rivers TBD

· Kayla Rowell Clemson University

· Kayleigh Washington TBD

· Arianna Watson TBD

· Elisa Williams TBD

Amazing Grace Sulak Scholarship

· Courtney Balerna University of Connecticut Storrs Campus

· Hayden Bird Georgia Institute for Technology

· Mills Campbell Charleston Southern University

· David Chacon Clemson University

· Taylor Gilmore Clemson University

· Taylor James Winthrop University

· Hudson Kramer Georgia Southern University

· Rachel Riddle Anderson University

Arnold Fields Scholarship

· Bradham Gooding Clemson University

Beaufort County Law Enforcement Scholarship

· Trezure Siplin University of South Carolina

Cypress Scholarship Program

· Dominic Bostick Georgia State University

· Jack Clark Savannah College of Art and Design

· Amy Hughey Winthrop University

· Amanda Katon University of South Carolina

· Sarah Katon University of South Carolina

· Caroline Khumalo Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College

· Gabriel Maxwell Prairie View A&M University

· Endya Pagan Fashion Institute of Technology

· Faith Sulak Furman University

· Melissa Taylor Technical College of the Lowcountry – Hampton

· Lawanda Tyson International College of Health Science

· LaShona Wiggins ECPI University

Dan D. Nale Engineering Scholarship

· Nicholas Bradley Mercer University

· Bradley Getlinger Michigan Technological University

· Andrew Huynh University of California Los Angeles

David W. McCoy Scholarship

· Alex Skillman University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Dominique’s Musician Corner Scholarship

· Dillon Watkins Georgia State University

Drs. Keith and Monica Taylor Scholarship

· Trinity Heyward University of South Carolina – Upstate

· Hannah Reilley Clemson University

· Trezure Siplin University of South Carolina

· Shawn Smith TBD

· Kayleigh Washington Clemson University

Ellie and Michael Agresta Scholarship

· Kalaylah Chisolm Winthrop University

· Karina Dorris University of South Carolina – Beaufort

· Damon Kenny Clemson University

· Alexandra Qualls Clemson University

· Cameron Qualls Clemson University

· Lauryn Qualls Clemson University

· Tania Ramirez University of South Carolina – Beaufort

· Charlotte Schmidt University of South Carolina

· Ashleigh Snyder TBD

· Courtney Tsakanikas University of South Carolina

· Kelsey Wallace Clemson University

· Olivia Waters TBD

Fred & Susan Breidenbach Scholarship

· Katlyn Davis University of Georgia

· Ma Princess Empel Georgia Institute for Technology

· Hannah Gordy Georgia Institute for Technology

· William Hancock Georgia Institute for Technology

· Lucas Morais Henrique Georgia Institute for Technology

· Jackson Hogan Georgia Institute for Technology

· Andrew Huynh University of California Los Angeles

· Sher Isada Baylor University

· Cameron Landin University of Chicago

· Udai Teja Mallepoola Georgia Institute for Technology

· Manjot Minhas University of Georgia

· Riley Murphy Georgia Institute for Technology

· Vincent Nguyen Georgia Institute for Technology

· Faith Shupard Clemson University

· Daniel Vidal Georgia Institute for Technology

· Tu Vu Georgia Institute for Technology

Gulfstream Aerospace Alton “Al Wright” Youth Apprentice Scholarship

· Riley Murphy Georgia Institute for Technology

· Ivy Richburg Georgia Institute for Technology

· Daniel Vidal Georgia Institute for Technology

Gulfstream Aerospace West Michigan Aviation Academy Scholarship

· DaVin Hoffman University of Michigan

· Luke Koenigsknecht University of Notre Dame

· Karlie Platz Hope College

· Benjamin Rich Davenport University

Gulfstream Goldie Glenn Scholarship

· Oliver Beech Georgia Institute for Technology

· Nicholas Bradley Mercer University

· Logan Brown University of Georgia

· Katlyn Davis University of Georgia

· Matthew Gehrt University of Wisconsin – Madison

· Hannah Gordy Georgia Institute for Technology

· Matthew Grant Clemson University

· Lucas Morais Henrique Georgia Institute for Technology

· Jackson Hogan Georgia Institute for Technology

· Andrew Huynh University of California Los Angeles

· Sher Isada Baylor University

· Rebecca James Mercer University

· Sarah Katon University of South Carolina

· Cameron Landin University of Chicago

· Kathleen Maguire University of Georgia

· Manjot Minhas University of Georgia

· JeAnais Mitchell Clemson University

· Donald Nelson Georgia Institute for Technology

· Kathy Nguyen University of Georgia

· Vincent Nguyen Georgia Institute for Technology

· Riley O’Connell University of Wisconsin – Stout

· Adelaide Robertson Georgia Institute for Technology

· Samuel Robertson TBD

· Emma Schoenfeld University of Florida

· Faith Shupard Clemson University

· Tu Vu Georgia Institute for Technology

· Kathryn Wyman Liberty University

HHIBAC Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship

· Kimbraia Brown TBD

· Kayleigh Washington Clemson University

Jack Ward Endowed Scholarship

· David Chacon Clemson University

· Hanna Giblin Clemson University

James L. Krum Memorial Scholarship

· Olivia Allain Clemson University

· Owen Andrews Clemson University

· Jacob Bierman Gettysburg College

· Hayden Bird Georgia Institute for Technology

· McKenzie Bradley Clemson University

· Michael Calamari Clemson University

· David Chacon Clemson University

· Kierstin Clark Cleveland State University

· Micheal Claudio Clemson University

· Mya Clayton Tri-County Technical College

· Jaclyn Couch University of South Carolina

· Anna D’Amico Belmont University

· Sarah DeLoach University of Richmond School of Law

· Emma Dewey University of Tennessee Knoxville

· Karina Dorris University of South Carolina – Beaufort

· Shelby Dorth Clemson University

· Emily Eicherly Charleston Southern University

· Nazli Flores Liberty University

· Shirley Fontanie Duke University

· A’Nya Marshburn-Foushee University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

· Madison Frank Clemson University

· Hanna Giblin Clemson University

· Taylor Gilmore Clemson University

· Ethan Helms Champlain College

· Julia Herrin Auburn University

· Joseph Hutchinson Clemson University

· Helen Inglis Emory University

· Mhakayla Haynes-Joseph Howard University

· Caleb Kelly College of Charleston

· Niklas Kronlein Clemson University

· Benjamin Likins Medical University of South Carolina

· Savannah Littlejohn Wake Forest University

· Karana Lobaugh Columbia College Chicago

· Meaghan Lyons University of Notre Dame

· Madison MacCabe TBD

· Justin Mlodzinski University of South Carolina

· Natalie Mlodzinski Auburn University

· Sara Muller College of Charleston

· Nicholas Myhre College of Charleston

· Connor Nold Reed College

· Samantha Norton Furman University

· Kendall Ocello University of South Carolina – Aiken

· Brennan O’Gorman St. John’s University Law School

· Kiara Parker University of Pittsburgh

· Maile Paulmeier Stanford University

· Samantha Perkowski Indiana Wesleyan University

· Thor Pullon Baylor University

· Rachel Riley Furman University

· Ella Simons Syracuse University

· Abigail Snyder Hillsdale College

· Mackenzie Starnes University of Kentucky

· Victoria Sulak San Diego State University

· Bailey Sullivan University of Maryland

· Andrew Swanson Clemson University

· Sophia Topping University of South Carolina

· Gabrielle Volz College of Charleston

· Kelsey Wallace Clemson University

· Zachary Waters Liberty University

· Caleb Watkins Clemson

· Dillon Watkins Georgia State University

· Jordan Wilhelm Lafayette College

· Liliana Witkowski Franciscan University of Steubenville

Jeff Katon Scholarship

· Michael Calamari Clemson University

· JeAnais Mitchell Clemson University

Joan and Wade Webster Scholarship

· Hayden Bird Georgia Institute for Technology

· David Chacon Clemson University

· Shelby Dorth Clemson University

· Chandler Edmonds University of South Carolina

· A’Nya Marshburn-Foushee University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

· Hanna Giblin Clemson University

· Joseph Hutchinson Clemson University

· Helen Inglis Emory University

· Niklas Kronlein Clemson University

· Jack McGoldrick University of South Carolina

· Kendall Ocello University of South Carolina – Aiken

· Elizabeth Sulak University of South Carolina

· Olivia Waters TBD

· Zachary Waters Liberty University

Joseph S. Onisko, Jr. Environmental Sciences Scholarship

· Lilah Delbos Clemson University

Lucrecia C. Lester Memorial Scholarship

· Christian Green Charleston Southern University

McClure Family Scholarship

· Christian Green Charleston Southern University

Mina Larson and Mandas S. Mulrain Scholarship

· Karina Dorris University of South Carolina – Beaufort

Oak Advisors, LLC Scholarship of Excellence

· Logan Harsta TBD

· Elliott Jones Davidson University

· Samuel Summa University of California

Okatie Rotary Club Scholarship

· Samantha Aguero Clemson University

Richard H. and Ann M. Gerken Scholarship

· Shelby Dorth Clemson University

· Ashna Patel University of South Carolina

· Charlotte Schmidt University of South Carolina

Sarah Creech Performing Arts Scholarship

· Dillon Watkins Georgia State University

Sigma Pi Phi Epsilon Mu Boule Scholarship

· Nicholas Cumingham University of South Carolina

· Gajmere McLemore Clemson University

· Xavier Pierce University of South Carolina – Aiken

· Jaylen Roberts South Carolina State University

TidePointe Community Educational Scholarship

· Nnennaya Agwu University of South Carolina

· Shav’ae Johnson Savannah College of Art and Design

· Kasey Meredith Drexel University

· Regena Morris Technical College of the Lowcountry

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry congratulates all of the recipients and wishes them great success in the coming year.