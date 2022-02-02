Community Day to be held this weekend to celebrate opening of Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the long-awaited Enmarket Arena is slated to open this Saturday.

An invitation only ribbon cutting will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5, followed by a family-friendly Community Day inside the new, 9,500-seat arena. The Community Day will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

“I am ecstatic that we will finally open our beautiful, new Enmarket Arena with a celebration for everyone in our community,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “This will be a day of fun, family and community as residents from all of Savannah will have the opportunity to enjoy this first event in our remarkable new facility.”

The Community Day will include live music from local bands, carnival-style games, tours of the Enmarket Arena, and more.

Construction and road work in the surrounding areas will still be in progress when the arena opens. The Enmarket Arena is located at 620 Stiles Avenue.