Community Corner: ‘Walk for Homelessness’ to benefit Tiny House Project

According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, Chatham County is the second most homeless-populated region in Georgia.

One local organization wants to shine a light on homelessness and put an end to what has become a national epidemic.

Eric Bailey is the founder of Shine, Incorporated.

Next month, they will present their second annual Walk for Homelessness in the Coastal Empire.

He joins us with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.



2nd Annual Walk for Homelessness

Benefiting Tiny House Project

July 28

3 p.m.

Lake Mayer Community Park

Free Admission

Race Tickets: $15

Facebook: @Shine.EricBailey

