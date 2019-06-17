Community Corner: ‘Walk for Homelessness’ to benefit Tiny House Project

Local News

by: Kim Gusby

Posted: / Updated:

According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, Chatham County is the second most homeless-populated region in Georgia.
One local organization wants to shine a light on homelessness and put an end to what has become a national epidemic.
Eric Bailey is the founder of Shine, Incorporated
Next month, they will present their second annual Walk for Homelessness in the Coastal Empire. 
He joins us with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.


2nd Annual Walk for Homelessness
Benefiting Tiny House Project
July 28
3 p.m.
Lake Mayer Community Park
Free Admission
Race Tickets: $15
Facebook: @Shine.EricBailey
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss