You could be the next James Holzhauer.

The Jeopardy! contestant search team is back in Savannah!

Sarah Whitcomb Foss is a member of the Jeopardy! Clue Crew.

She joins us with more on what it take to audition for America’s favorite quiz show.

Jeopardy! will begin airing its 36th season on September 9, 2019.

Click here if you’re interested in auditioning or for more information.

You can watch Jeopardy weeknights at 7:30 on WSAV.