Community Corner: Teddy Adams, Huxsie Scott headline Camp Lighthouse benefit concert June 23
The annual fundraiser helps send local kids to summer camp
Savannah, GA - For more than twenty years, Camp Lighthouse has provided a fun and educational atmosphere for children in our community who otherwise would not have the opportunity to spend a week at camp.
This Sunday, the Martin de Porres Society along with Congregation Mickve Israel will host a jazz benefit concert to raise money for this wortwhile program.
Gail Brown, is the camp co-director and coordinator.
She joins us with more.
