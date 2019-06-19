Community Corner: Teddy Adams, Huxsie Scott headline Camp Lighthouse benefit concert June 23 Video

Savannah, GA - For more than twenty years, Camp Lighthouse has provided a fun and educational atmosphere for children in our community who otherwise would not have the opportunity to spend a week at camp.

This Sunday, the Martin de Porres Society along with Congregation Mickve Israel will host a jazz benefit concert to raise money for this wortwhile program.

Gail Brown, is the camp co-director and coordinator.

