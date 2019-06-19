Community Corner: Teddy Adams, Huxsie Scott headline Camp Lighthouse benefit concert June 23

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the city will now step in to help care for a neglected cemetery ON ACL Boulevard in Liberty City. A major clean-up is planned for Evergreen Cemetery. first opened to serve the African-American community in the Hostess City in 1939. The Mayor's announcement is really the light at the end of a long tunnel for the thousands of families with loved ones buried in the African-American cemetery in the Liberty City community

Decades of neglect inside Evergreen is evident as vegetation covers an untold number of graves in the graveyard. Volunteers who have spent years trying to maintain access say court action prevented plot sales by the private owner years ago, but those with family plots are still burying their people in Evergreen, with some spending thousands of dollars, just to clear the way to have access to their family plots.