Community Corner: Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp in full swing

Let’s hear it for cheerleaders!

Summer break is in full swing and a seasonal favorite returns to help young campers shake things up!

We’re talking about the City of Savannah’s Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp.

Betty Burns is the camp’s director.

She joins us with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

Summer Cheerleading Sports Camp

June 10-13

June 17-20

June 24-27

All sessions are held at the Alee Temple Arena.

To register for any session, visit the Paulson Softball Complex Monday through Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Lunches will be provided by the Summer Lunch Program.

Click here for more information or contact Camp Director Betty Burns at 912-351-3852.