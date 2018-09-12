Community Corner: September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The month of September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Nearly 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in the United States.
Mandy Garola from CURE Childhood Cancer joined Wednesday's Community Corner discussion to talk about the issue, and what efforts are underway to help fight back against the disease in children.
There are a number of events around the Savannah area designed to give you a chance to give back and raise money for the cause. There is a fundraiser Wednesday night at Your Pie on Skidaway Road in Savannah. Twenty percent of sales go back to the efforts of CURE Childhood Cancer.
To learn more about how you can help and donate, visit: https://curechildhoodcancer.org/
