Community Corner: Sea Pines Food Truck Festival to Support Hilton Head Heroes
Food truck lovers get ready! You're in for a tasty treat-- and it's all for a great cause!
Tomorrow, the first ever Sea Pines Food Truck Festival is coming to Hilton Head Island.
Proceeds benefit Hilton Head Heroes.
Daniel Cort is with the organization.
He joins us with more.
Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.
Sea Pines Food Truck Festival
Friday, May 24
5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Shops at Sea Pines Center
71 Lighthouse Rd
843-384-3571
Live entertainment provided by E-Diva Music.
