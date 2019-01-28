Community Corner: Savannah State celebrates National Freedom Day Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 Video

Savannah, GA - Savannah State University's Wright Choice Initiative, a Title III-funded mentoring program, is hosting National Freedom Day observances January 31 - February 2, 2019.

Richard R. Wright, Sr., SSU's first president, is considered the architect of National Freedom Day, established to commemorate the signing of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States.



Dr. Carolyn Jordan, Wright Choice Initiative program director and great granddaughter of Richard R. Wright, joins us with more.



Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.