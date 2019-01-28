Local News

Community Corner: Savannah State celebrates National Freedom Day Jan. 31 - Feb. 2

The observance commemorates the signing of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery

Jan 28, 2019

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 12:23 PM EST

Savannah, GA - Savannah State University's Wright Choice Initiative, a Title III-funded mentoring program, is hosting National Freedom Day observances January 31 - February 2, 2019.

Richard R. Wright, Sr., SSU's first president, is considered the architect of National Freedom Day, established to commemorate the signing of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States.
 

Dr. Carolyn Jordan, Wright Choice Initiative program director and great granddaughter of Richard R. Wright, joins us with more.
 

