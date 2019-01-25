Community Corner: Parent University to host first session of 2019 Jan. 26 Video

Savannah, GA - Here are the facts.

No one can be completely prepared for the trials and tribulations parenthood brings.

But one organization is making it easier for parents to become partners in their children's education.

Michael O'Neal is the founder and Executive Director of Parent University.

The program is gearing up for its first session of the new year.

Parent University and Savannah Early Childhood Foundation

Winter Celebration

January 26

Godley Station K-8

2135 Benton Boulevard

9 am - 1:30 pm

For more information, call: 912-652-3668

Need a ride? Call: 912 755-4422