Local News

Community Corner: Parent University to host first session of 2019 Jan. 26

Preparing students to reach their full potential takes everyone's effort

By:

Posted: Jan 25, 2019 12:27 PM EST

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 12:27 PM EST

Community Corner: Parent University to host first session of 2019 Jan. 26

Savannah, GA - Here are the facts.
No one can be completely prepared for the trials and tribulations parenthood brings. 
But one organization is making it easier for parents to become partners in their children's education.
Michael O'Neal is the founder and Executive Director of Parent University.
The program is gearing up for its first session of the new year.

 

Parent University and Savannah Early Childhood Foundation
Winter Celebration
January 26
Godley Station K-8
2135 Benton Boulevard
9 am - 1:30 pm
For more information, call: 912-652-3668

Need a ride? Call: 912 755-4422

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center