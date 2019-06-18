Community Corner: Massie Heritage Center launches ‘Summer @ Massie’ programs

Many see summer as a season of relaxation, but at Savannah’s Massie Heritage Center, it’s also a time for leisurely learning and discovery.
Rachel Warren is the Heritage Specialist at the center. She joins us with information on the Summer @ Massie program.
Daily Discoveries
With a new theme each week, Daily Discoveries will ensure that there is something new to explore about Savannah’s Heritage. Daily Discoveries are included with admission to Massie and all materials are provided.
Make-and-Take Mondays
STEAM Tuesdays
Walk-and-Talk Wednesdays
Read-a-Thon Thursdays
Fun Fridays
Ice Pop Party @ 3PM!
Scavenger Hunt Weekends
Discovery Day Camps
Single day
$35 per person
Drop-off: 9-9:30 AM, Pick-up: 3PM
Call: 912-395-5070 to register!
Art with the Masters
Featuring local artist and educator, Betsy Haun
6.22.19 Cut it out with Matisse
7.13.19 Zig-Zag with Jegede
7.18.19 Meet with Berthe Morisot
7.20.19 Make your Mark with Daisy (Juliette G. Low)
7.27.19 Go Van Gogh!
Scout Programs
3 unique patches for scouts
$10 per participant
Reservations are required
Call: 912-395-5070