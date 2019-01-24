Community Corner: Junior League of Savannah to host annual Masquerade Ball Saturday, Feb 2 Video

Savannah, GA - It's time to get glammed up for one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the year-- and of course, it's all for a great cause.

Junior League of Savannah (JLS) is getting ready to host its annual Masquerade Ball & Auction.

JLS president Thomas joins us with more.



Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Junior League of Savannah Masquerade Ball

Saturday, February 2

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Savannah Station

Tickets: $75, single; $125, couple

For more information, call: 912.790.1002

