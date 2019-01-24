Local News

Community Corner: Junior League of Savannah to host annual Masquerade Ball Saturday, Feb 2

Posted: Jan 24, 2019

Savannah, GA - It's time to get glammed up for one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the year-- and of course, it's all for a great cause.

Junior League of Savannah (JLS) is getting ready to host its annual Masquerade Ball & Auction.
JLS president Thomas joins us with more.
 

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

 

Junior League of Savannah Masquerade Ball
Saturday, February 2
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Savannah Station
Tickets: $75, single; $125, couple
For more information, call:  912.790.1002
 

 

 

 

 

