Community Corner: Junior League of Savannah to host annual Masquerade Ball Saturday, Feb 2
Savannah, GA - It's time to get glammed up for one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the year-- and of course, it's all for a great cause.
Junior League of Savannah (JLS) is getting ready to host its annual Masquerade Ball & Auction.
JLS president Thomas joins us with more.
Junior League of Savannah Masquerade Ball
Saturday, February 2
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Savannah Station
Tickets: $75, single; $125, couple
For more information, call: 912.790.1002
