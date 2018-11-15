Community Corner: Interfaith Thanksgiving service set for next week in Savannah Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. - To celebrate the Thanksgiving season, some churches in downtown Savannah are partnering up for a very special gathering next week.

Rev. Ben Godsen of Trinity United Methodist Church in Savannah joined the Community Corner on Thursday to talk about this year's event.

It's open to anyone and everyone, and no RSVP is necessary.

The Downtown Interfaith Thanksgiving Service called "People of Faith, United in Thanksgiving" is set for Tuesday, November 20 at 6:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church. The church is located at 225 W. President Street.

Parking is available in Robinson Garage right behind the church.