Community Corner: Indie Artist TEMAKHA talks music, modeling, and expanding her brand

It’s no secret, Savannah is bursting with creativity.

On the music scene, a local Indie artist is making a name for herself as a vocalist, model, and more!

28-year-old Tierra Benton, also known as TEMAKHA, recently won the 2019 Indie Music Channel Award for Best Female R&B Artist. She joins us to tell us all about her career and her latest accomplishments.



Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

TEMAKHA Pop-Up Single Release Party

Hygge Savannah

Saturday, June 15

2 – 5 pm

912-231-3512

