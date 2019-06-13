Community Corner: Indie Artist TEMAKHA talks music, modeling, and expanding her brand

It’s no secret, Savannah is bursting with creativity.
On the music scene, a local Indie artist is making a name for herself as a vocalist, model, and more!
28-year-old Tierra Benton, also known as TEMAKHA, recently won the 2019 Indie Music Channel Award for Best Female R&B Artist. She joins us to tell us all about her career and her latest accomplishments.


TEMAKHA Pop-Up Single Release Party
Hygge Savannah
Saturday, June 15
 2 – 5 pm
912-231-3512
 

