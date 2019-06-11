Local News

Community Corner: Inaugural 'Father's Day Weekend' celebrates local dads

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:03 PM EDT

Community Corner: Inaugural 'Father's Day Weekend' celebrates local dads

Savannah, GA - Dad deserves his props. So, how about celebrating him not only for a day, but an entire weekend?
Local radio personality CJ the DJ is organizing a Father's Day fit for a king!
He joins us with more.

 

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

 

Father's Day Weekend

Friday, June 14
Block Party 
Windsor Forest High School (12419 Largo Drive)
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Food, Fun, Health Screenings, & More


Sunday, June 16
Father's Day Brunch
520 Tavern (8820 Abercorn Street)
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
*Space is limited


Sunday, June 30
Father's Field Day
Savannah State University (3219 College Street)
Noon - 4 p.m.
Field Day Games, Water Balloon War, & More
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center