Community Corner: Inaugural 'Father's Day Weekend' celebrates local dads

Savannah, GA - Dad deserves his props. So, how about celebrating him not only for a day, but an entire weekend?

Local radio personality CJ the DJ is organizing a Father's Day fit for a king!

He joins us with more.

Father's Day Weekend

Friday, June 14

Block Party

Windsor Forest High School (12419 Largo Drive)

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Food, Fun, Health Screenings, & More



Sunday, June 16

Father's Day Brunch

520 Tavern (8820 Abercorn Street)

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

*Space is limited



Sunday, June 30

Father's Field Day

Savannah State University (3219 College Street)

Noon - 4 p.m.

Field Day Games, Water Balloon War, & More

