Community Corner: Inaugural 'Father's Day Weekend' celebrates local dads
Savannah, GA - Dad deserves his props. So, how about celebrating him not only for a day, but an entire weekend?
Local radio personality CJ the DJ is organizing a Father's Day fit for a king!
He joins us with more.
Father's Day Weekend
Friday, June 14
Block Party
Windsor Forest High School (12419 Largo Drive)
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Food, Fun, Health Screenings, & More
Sunday, June 16
Father's Day Brunch
520 Tavern (8820 Abercorn Street)
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
*Space is limited
Sunday, June 30
Father's Field Day
Savannah State University (3219 College Street)
Noon - 4 p.m.
Field Day Games, Water Balloon War, & More
