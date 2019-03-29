Community Corner: Hoops for Horizons 3 v. 3 tournament returns this weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Are you looking for some weekend plans? Why not get out and shoot some hoops for a good cause?

Jim Dawson joined the Community Corner on Friday to talk about this year's Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons 3 v. 3 charity basketball tournament.

Horizons works with children in the community to help them get on a path to be successful in school and in life. The program helps children build lasting relationships with teachers and peers from kindergarten through twelfth grade, as well as help them develop skills to become successful.

The event is Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Savannah Country Day School.

The tournament is open to teams of boys and girls (men & women) grades 5 through adults. Teams of up to 5 players may register to p lay. The tournament will be 3 v. 3 with refereed games.

Divisions include: 5th/6th grade youth, 7th/8th grade youth, high school and adult. Coed adult teams are allowed.

There is a free throw contest starting at noon that is open to all ages.

If you want to get registered to take part, click here.