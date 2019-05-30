Community Corner: Have you completed the 2019-2020 FAFSA? It’s not too late

If you’re a student heading to college this year, one of the most important things you should do is apply for federal aid by filling out the FAFSA, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Why is completing this form so important?

Kim Jackson-Allen is a school counselor with Savannah Chatham County Public Schools.

She’s here to answer that question and tell us about a free workshop to help you get it done.

FAFSA Completion Workshop

Friday, May 31

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SSU Social Sciences Building

For more information, call: 912-395-5600