Community Corner: Get signed up to walk and fight against Multiple Sclerosis in May

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A recent report shows that nearly one million people are living with Multiple Sclerosis in the United States today.

Coming up in May, you have the chance the help fight back.

This year's Walk MS: Savannah steps off the morning of May 4. Akeem McMichael joined the Community Corner on Thursday to talk about how you can get involved this year.

The Walk MS program has helped raised more than $1 billion toward the mission of fighting against Multiple Sclerosis.

The walk is set for Daffin Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. The walk covers a 1 mile or 3 mile route, and all ages are welcome. You'll get a t-shirt for raising more than $100.

To get registered or make a donation, click here.