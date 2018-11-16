Community Corner: Exploring African Connection the Gullah Geechee People Video

Exploring the cultural, historical, and traditional connections between the people of West Africa and the Gullah people of the national corridor-- that's the focus of an educational event taking place in the Lowcountry this weekend.

Local historian and collector Willis Hakim Jones is one of the presenters of this important conversation.

He joins us with more.

The African Connection to the Gullah Geechee People

November 17

Noon - 3 P.M.

Hilton Head Library

11 Beach City Road

843-290-0868

843-384-9518

