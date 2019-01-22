Local News

Community Corner: ELLA Foundation 'Let's Talk' discussion series to focus on childhood trauma

Savannah, GA - According to the University of Connecticut's School of Medicine, by the age of 4, one in four children in the United States have experienced a traumatic event. 
For children who come from low-income households, this trauma risk doubles to one in two children.

In Savannah, one local organization is taking on the issue through community dialogue.
Charity Lee is the Founder & Director of The ELLA Foundation. This week, they're hosting their third event of their 'Mental Illness Community Discussion' series.

 

Let's Talk Mental Illness: Childhood Trauma

When: January 24, 2019 6-9pm

Where: Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club
       510 E. Charlton Street

Panelists: 

Rose Grant-Robinson - Executive Director - Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center
Betsy Kammerud - Full Circle Hospice Savannah
Donna Hammontree, LCSW 
Dottie Bailey - Survivor of Childhood Trauma - Certified Peer Educator

