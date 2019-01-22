Community Corner: ELLA Foundation 'Let's Talk' discussion series to focus on childhood trauma Video

Savannah, GA - According to the University of Connecticut's School of Medicine, by the age of 4, one in four children in the United States have experienced a traumatic event.

For children who come from low-income households, this trauma risk doubles to one in two children.

In Savannah, one local organization is taking on the issue through community dialogue.

Charity Lee is the Founder & Director of The ELLA Foundation. This week, they're hosting their third event of their 'Mental Illness Community Discussion' series.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.



Let's Talk Mental Illness: Childhood Trauma

When: January 24, 2019 6-9pm

Where: Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club

510 E. Charlton Street

Panelists:

Rose Grant-Robinson - Executive Director - Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center

Betsy Kammerud - Full Circle Hospice Savannah

Donna Hammontree, LCSW

Dottie Bailey - Survivor of Childhood Trauma - Certified Peer Educator

Click here to register.

