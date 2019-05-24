Community Corner: Deep Center names local 8th grader as 2019 "Deep Laureate" Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Deep Center in Savannah helps Savannah's young people thrive through creative writing, cultural production and art.

They help give youth a platform and a way to support them to share stories, engage in debates and make Savannah better.

As part of their programs, they've named a local eighth grader as this year's "Deep Laureate."

Khalil Bush, a student at Isle of Hope K-8 School, is this year's "deepest" young author. He won the honor with his powerful letter called, "Consider Me."

Bush was picked out of 163 entrants who completed Deep Center's Young Author Project this spring. The Young Author Project is in 15 local schools.

The works from all the participants have been published into four anthologies. They are on sale for $12 at deepcenter.org and in circulation in the Live Oak Public Library system.