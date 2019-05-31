Community Corner: Dancing Stars of Coastal GA fundraising event to benefit Alzheimer’s Associaton

Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia returns next weekend to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

Twelve local celebrities are competing to see who has the best moves on the dance floor– and who can raise the most money.

Donna Camacho is a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association.

She joins us with more.

Dancing Stars of Coastal GA

Saturday, June 8

Savannah Convention Center, Chatham Ballroom

Cocktails: 6 p.m.

Gala: 7 p.m.

Visit: WSAV.com/STARS