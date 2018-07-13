Community Corner: Benefit concert hopes to give teacher second chance at life Video

Savannah, GA - According to Donate Life America, more than 115,000 men, women and children are currently waiting on transplants in the United States. 82% are on the national waiting list for kidneys. Jenkins High School special ed teacher Robby Richardson is one of them. After spending the past 14 years on dialysis, Richardson is looking for a live donor for a kidney transplant.

He joins us with more on his story and how you can help.



Ways to help:

*Attend a concert.

This Sunday, Richardson's friends are hosting a benefit concert to raise money for medical expenses.

Details:

Catch A Kidney Concert

July 15

3-7 p.m.

Coach's Corner, 3016 E. Victory Drive

FREE

Donations accepted

*Buy a t-shirt. Click here to make a purchase.



*Make a monetary donation to Robby Richardson's Gofundme page.



*Sign up to be tested as a donor match

