Community Corner: 5th annual T.E.A.L. Walk raises money, awareness for Ovarian Cancer

Savannah, GA - Did you know that an estimated 1 in 75 women will develop ovarian cancer in her lifetime?

In women ages 35-74, ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Early detection is key.

September is National Ovarian Cancer Month.

This Saturday, September 22, Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer-- also known as T.E.A.L.-- will host the 5th annual Savannah Walk for Ovarian Cancer.

Camille Rogers is a professor at Georgia Southern University... she's also an ovarian cancer survivor-- who'll be taking part in the walk this weekend.

She joins us with more on her journey and with information on how you can help raise money and awareness for the disease.

Saturday, September 22

8:30 am-- Walk Registration

9:30 am-- Walk Begins!

Lake Mayer Track

TealWalk.org/Savannah