Community conversation held in Savannah ahead of World AIDS Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday is World AIDS Day, and members of the Savannah community gathered Saturday to learn more about the advances and struggles in the fight to end the disease.

Savannah’s West Broad Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted a community conversation ahead of World AIDs Day. Organizers say the goal was to spread awareness and provide a safe space for people to ask questions about AIDs. Health experts say many people in the South simply don’t have access to information that could help them and their communities.

“With all thy getting, get understanding, and I believe that information is really what’s power,” G. Allen Battle, HIV outreach specialist from Georgia Department of Public Health Coastal Health District said. “Before you can do anything about the situation, you’ve got to get some understanding, and so that’s what we’re here to do.”

Battle says a goal of his and other health professionals is to end the global AIDS epidemic by the year 2030.

The official theme of 2019 World AIDS Day given by UNAIDS is “Communities Make the Difference”. UNAIDS also says information, leadership and advocacy ensure that the response to AIDS remains relevant. To learn more about World AIDS Day, CLICK HERE.