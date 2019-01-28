Community comes together to help homeless women get new lease on life Video

Tybee Island, GA - A local charity is on a mission to provide single homeless women with the building blocks they need to improve their lives.

Over the weekend, Divine Rest, Incorporated hosted its "Painting a Picture" gala on Tybee Island. The event is aimed at raising money to help those in need.

Divine Rest founder Georgette Jackson says hey hope to buy a home for homeless women. "That's what the gala is for. It's a fundraiser to raise money to purchase a home. That is our goal to purchase a home and once we connect with that single homeless woman, we'll bring them into that home and we'll help them get back on their feet."

