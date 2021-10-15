Skidaway Community Church, SAFE Shelter partner for shredding event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve been saving up personal documents to safely dispose of, a Saturday shredding event in Savannah might be of interest.

Skidaway Community Church at The Landings is partnering with the SAFE Shelter for the event, happening from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers say there will be two shredding trucks on site.

Meanwhile, volunteers will be taking donations for the SAFE Shelter, a local organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence.

Learn more about SAFE Shelter online at safeshelter.org. Anyone in need of support can call the 24-hour crisis line at 912-629-8888.