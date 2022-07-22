BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort community is back together to celebrate the 66th annual water festival. After a rough two years, due to many COVID restrictions, residents are excited to be back and finally feel normal again.

This event is big for the town of Beaufort because not only does it bring the community together, but it also helps the town bring in a lot of revenue so it can continue happening year after year.

The water festival kicked off last weekend with a live performance from the Parris Island Marine band and fireworks. This weekend, there will be an arts and crafts festival, an air show and much more.

There will also be a performance from the local band, Haywired which will be performing Metallica’s greatest hits. No outside food and beverages are permitted inside the event.

Chas Jindrich who is the water festival’s air boss says the support from the community is what keeps it standing strong every year.

“I think it’s important for the community to come on down and help support the Beaufort Water Festival it does a lot for the local community and the local community does a lot for us so we love to see that all come together every year for ten days on the waterfront.”

The event will conclude on Sunday, July 23 with a grand parade. For more information, click or tap the link.