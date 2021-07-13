Commemorative bricks from former Jenkins High School offered to the public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) asks the public to join them as they celebrate the history of Herschel V. Jenkins High School.

The old Jenkins school building was knocked down to make way for a new building.

1,000 commemorative bricks from the former Jenkins High School will be distributed to those who wish to have one.

Officials plan to distribute the bricks Friday in the parking lot at the School for Humanities at Juliette Low.

If you plan on attending, contact SCCPSS by calling 395-5538 or emailing communications@sccpss.com

SCCPSS says attendees should turn off DeRenne Avenue onto Reuben Clark Drive and follow the signs.

Construction of the new Jenkins High School site is underway.