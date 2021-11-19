Hinesville crash between school bus and utility truck sends both drivers to hospital

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash in Hinesville between a Liberty County school bus and a utility vehicle sent both drivers to the hospital.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the collision happened Friday morning on Airport road in Hinesville.

GSP says the driver of the utility truck had to be flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

The bus driver was also transported to the hospital.

Officials say no children were on the bus at the time.

The current condition of both of the drivers has not been released at the time of this report.

GSP continues to investigate.